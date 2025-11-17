Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Night Flying

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    49th Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 54th Fighter Group conducted night operations on Nov. 13, 2025, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 11:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987078
    VIRIN: 251113-F-EJ253-1001
    Filename: DOD_111389505
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Night Flying, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night operations
    Holloman AFB
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

