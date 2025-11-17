Participants zero weapons and compete in the buy-in event for Day 0 of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) European Best Sniper Team (EBST) Competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually, builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987068
|VIRIN:
|251117-A-OI040-9550
|Filename:
|DOD_111389380
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF EBST 2025 Day 0 B-Roll, by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.