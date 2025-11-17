V Corps Enables Baltic Defenses with Historic First Estonian HIMARS Launch

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps commanding general, talks about the Estonian HIMARS Initiative that took place in Undva Training Area, Estonia, July 11, 2025. Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), Rocket Artillery Battery fired training rockets up to 15 kilometers, hitting small sea targets. U.S. advisors from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps, oversaw a week-long certification, including dry-fires, staging, and communication checks. The live fire was described as a "very emotional day" by participants, marking Estonia as the first Baltic nation fully HIMARS-capable. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)
