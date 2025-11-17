Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Enables Baltic Defenses with Historic First Estonian HIMARS Launch

    ESTONIA

    07.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, V Corps commanding general, talks about the Estonian HIMARS Initiative that took place in Undva Training Area, Estonia, July 11, 2025. Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), Rocket Artillery Battery fired training rockets up to 15 kilometers, hitting small sea targets. U.S. advisors from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps, oversaw a week-long certification, including dry-fires, staging, and communication checks. The live fire was described as a "very emotional day" by participants, marking Estonia as the first Baltic nation fully HIMARS-capable. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    EUCOM
    41st Field Artillery Brigade
    Victory Corps
    Estonia
    HIMARS
    U.S. Army Europe - Africa

