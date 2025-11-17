Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army V Corps - Poland Partnership Advertisement

    POLAND

    08.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    On Aug. 15, 2020, the U.S. and Poland signed an agreement to station V Corps in Poznan, Poland, marking a transformative moment in the history of Central and Eastern Europe. The U.S. Army's V Corps, known as Victory Corps, is a warfighting headquarters responsible for commanding and synchronizing U.S. land forces across Europe, with a primary focus on NATO's Eastern Flank to deter aggression and boost readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 05:21
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PL

    Poland
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Army Europe Africa
    VictoryCorps
    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

