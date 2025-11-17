U.S. Army V Corps - Poland Partnership Advertisement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Aug. 15, 2020, the U.S. and Poland signed an agreement to station V Corps in Poznan, Poland, marking a transformative moment in the history of Central and Eastern Europe. The U.S. Army's V Corps, known as Victory Corps, is a warfighting headquarters responsible for commanding and synchronizing U.S. land forces across Europe, with a primary focus on NATO's Eastern Flank to deter aggression and boost readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)