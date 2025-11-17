U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Scott wishes family back home a happy Thanksgiving while deployed to the middle east Nov. 18, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 05:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|987008
|VIRIN:
|251118-Z-YH622-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111388781
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jordan Scott, Holiday Greeting, by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.