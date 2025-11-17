2025 Camp Casey Expert Soldier Badge Evaluation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers and partner forces participate in the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB/EIB) evaluation at Camp Casey, South Korea from September 29 to October 3, 2025.



Soldiers from the U.S., the Republic of Korea and the Australian Army were evaluated while pushing their limits during a rigorous physical assessment, land navigation course, weapon knowledge and medical lanes. Candidates who completed the challenge were pinned with their ESB or EIB during a closing ceremony. Only 11% of the total candidates earned the coveted badge.



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)