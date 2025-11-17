2025 Camp Casey Expert Soldier Badge Evaluation

U.S. Army Soldiers and partner forces participate in the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB/EIB) evaluation at Camp Casey, South Korea from September 29 to October 3, 2025.
Soldiers from the U.S., the Republic of Korea and the Australian Army were evaluated while pushing their limits during a rigorous physical assessment, land navigation course, weapon knowledge and medical lanes. Candidates who completed the challenge were pinned with their ESB or EIB during a closing ceremony. Only 11% of the total candidates earned the coveted badge.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)
