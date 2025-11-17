Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Friendship 2025: Duck Farm A and B Roll

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    09.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    Interviews with (in order of appearance) U.S. Army Maj. David Marquez, public health veterinarian, 18th Theater Medical Command, and Lt. Col. Meghan Louis, director of veterinary services, Public Health Command Pacific, at a duck farm in Vietnam during Pacific Friendship 2025 on September 15, 2025. U.S. veterinarians visited the site with the Vietnamese veterinarians to demonstrate how to protect food sources through health checks.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 19:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986961
    VIRIN: 250916-A-XH946-2279
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111388198
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN

    Pacific Friendship 2025

