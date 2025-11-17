Pacific Friendship 2025: Duck Farm A and B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interviews with (in order of appearance) U.S. Army Maj. David Marquez, public health veterinarian, 18th Theater Medical Command, and Lt. Col. Meghan Louis, director of veterinary services, Public Health Command Pacific, at a duck farm in Vietnam during Pacific Friendship 2025 on September 15, 2025. U.S. veterinarians visited the site with the Vietnamese veterinarians to demonstrate how to protect food sources through health checks.