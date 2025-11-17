Pacific Friendship 2025: Duck Farm A and B Roll

Interviews with (in order of appearance) U.S. Army Maj. David Marquez, public health veterinarian, 18th Theater Medical Command, and Lt. Col. Meghan Louis, director of veterinary services, Public Health Command Pacific, at a duck farm in Vietnam during Pacific Friendship 2025 on September 15, 2025. U.S. veterinarians visited the site with the Vietnamese veterinarians to demonstrate how to protect food sources through health checks.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 19:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|986961
|VIRIN:
|250916-A-XH946-2279
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111388198
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|QUANG TRI, VN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
