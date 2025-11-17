U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools conduct a formation run on Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. MCCSSS conducted a formation run to build camaraderie and to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Maj. George Vega, Sgt. Alex Fairchild, and Lance Cpl. Brant Cushman)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986949
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-AF005-1001
|PIN:
|251107
|Filename:
|DOD_111387693
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools celebrates 250th birthday of the Marine Corps with motivational run, by Sgt Alex Fairchild and LCpl Brant Cushman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
