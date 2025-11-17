Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools celebrates 250th birthday of the Marine Corps with motivational run

    CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alex Fairchild and Lance Cpl. Brant Cushman

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools conduct a formation run on Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. MCCSSS conducted a formation run to build camaraderie and to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Maj. George Vega, Sgt. Alex Fairchild, and Lance Cpl. Brant Cushman)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986949
    VIRIN: 251107-M-AF005-1001
    PIN: 251107
    Filename: DOD_111387693
    Length: 00:07:56
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

