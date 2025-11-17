U.S. Airmen, Marines, and Royal Australian Air Force members participate in Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 21 - Nov. 6, 2025. The two-week exercise, run concurrently with the Weapons System Evaluation Program, primarily focused on large-force employment training to strengthen joint readiness, enhance interoperability and validate air combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 16:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986945
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-VN231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111387618
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied airpower comes together at Checkered Flag 26-1, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.