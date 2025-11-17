Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied airpower comes together at Checkered Flag 26-1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen, Marines, and Royal Australian Air Force members participate in Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 21 - Nov. 6, 2025. The two-week exercise, run concurrently with the Weapons System Evaluation Program, primarily focused on large-force employment training to strengthen joint readiness, enhance interoperability and validate air combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    TAGS

    Air Power
    Gulf Coast
    Allied Forces
    Team Tyndall
    CheckeredFlag
    Live Fire

