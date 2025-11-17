Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island mock search and rescue B-roll

    DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island recreates the series of events that take place during a search and rescue call in Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 2025. Members from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island participated in filming video for a mock search and rescue video project that was produced by Coast Guard Heartland External Affairs team. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Coast Guard
    Search and rescue
    United States Coast Guard
    Heartland District
    Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island

