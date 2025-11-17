U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island mock search and rescue B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986939" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island recreates the series of events that take place during a search and rescue call in Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 2025. Members from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island participated in filming video for a mock search and rescue video project that was produced by Coast Guard Heartland External Affairs team. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)