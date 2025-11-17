U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island mock search and rescue B-roll

U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island recreates the series of events that take place during a search and rescue call in Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 2025. Members from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island participated in filming video for a mock search and rescue video project that was produced by Coast Guard Heartland External Affairs team. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986939
|VIRIN:
|251118-G-FL626-7662
|Filename:
|DOD_111387553
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALABAMA, US
