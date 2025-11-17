Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Artillery Warrant Officer Candidate at school

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chau Le 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army California National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate Daniel Zavala, fire support specialist, 1-185th Infantry Battalion, and Warrant Officer Candidate Gabriel Reyes, fire support specialist, 40th DIVARTY, share their journey from serving as Guardsmen in field artillery to currently tackling the challenges of Warrant Officer Candidate School, showcasing their commitment to leadership and excellence in the military. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Chau Le)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986938
    VIRIN: 251113-Z-GL586-1003
    Filename: DOD_111387551
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    field artilery
    Warrant Officer Candidate
    guardsmen

