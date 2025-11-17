Field Artillery Warrant Officer Candidate at school

U.S. Army California National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate Daniel Zavala, fire support specialist, 1-185th Infantry Battalion, and Warrant Officer Candidate Gabriel Reyes, fire support specialist, 40th DIVARTY, share their journey from serving as Guardsmen in field artillery to currently tackling the challenges of Warrant Officer Candidate School, showcasing their commitment to leadership and excellence in the military. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Chau Le)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 16:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986938
|VIRIN:
|251113-Z-GL586-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111387551
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
