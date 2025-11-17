Field Artillery Warrant Officer Candidate at school

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army California National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate Daniel Zavala, fire support specialist, 1-185th Infantry Battalion, and Warrant Officer Candidate Gabriel Reyes, fire support specialist, 40th DIVARTY, share their journey from serving as Guardsmen in field artillery to currently tackling the challenges of Warrant Officer Candidate School, showcasing their commitment to leadership and excellence in the military. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Chau Le)