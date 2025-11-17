The People Who Move USTRANSCOM Series: TSgt. Tara Applebaum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986903" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Transportation Command CMSgt. Brian Kruzelnick, USTRANSCOM senior enlisted leader, interviews TSgt. Tara Applebaum, contingency operations NCOIC, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 7, 2025. Discover the faces behind Transcom's global missions: the personal journeys and professional excellence of those who ensure its success, one story at a time. The people that move Transcom is a video series that shines a spotlight on the dedicated individuals of the U.S. Transportation Command. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)