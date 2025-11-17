U.S. Transportation Command CMSgt. Brian Kruzelnick, USTRANSCOM senior enlisted leader, interviews Lt. Andrew Zhao, analyst, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 6, 2025. Discover the faces behind Transcom's global missions: the personal journeys and professional excellence of those who ensure its success, one story at a time. The people that move Transcom is a video series that shines a spotlight on the dedicated individuals of the U.S. Transportation Command. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 14:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|986902
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111387034
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The People Who Move USTRANSCOM Series: Lt. Andrew Zhao, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
