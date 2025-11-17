Public meetings are normally held each spring and fall from Montana to Missouri and offer attendees an opportunity to provide feedback and voice concerns related to water management of the reservoirs. Due to the lapse in appropriations, in-person public meetings on Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir system operations, were canceled. In their place, a virtual meeting was held and recorded on Oct. 30.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 14:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|986901
|VIRIN:
|251030-A-RO090-9554
|Filename:
|DOD_111387026
|Length:
|01:06:20
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Missouri River Water Management - Fall Public Meeting, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.