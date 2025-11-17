Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Fighting Falcon milestone: 10,000 flight hours and counting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing

    The 114th Fighter Wing commemorates F-16 tail 452 crossing 10,000 flight hours at Joe Foss Field, featuring Col. Brandon Eskam, commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, and Staff Sgt. Mason Mathieu, dedicated crew chief with the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 17, 2025. The piece highlights maintainer and pilot trust, disciplined standards, and the teamwork that keeps aircraft mission ready year after year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 11:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986860
    VIRIN: 251118-F-LQ671-5350
    Filename: DOD_111386236
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon milestone: 10,000 flight hours and counting, by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Dakota National Guard
    F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    114th Maintenance Group
    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download