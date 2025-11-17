The 114th Fighter Wing commemorates F-16 tail 452 crossing 10,000 flight hours at Joe Foss Field, featuring Col. Brandon Eskam, commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, and Staff Sgt. Mason Mathieu, dedicated crew chief with the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 17, 2025. The piece highlights maintainer and pilot trust, disciplined standards, and the teamwork that keeps aircraft mission ready year after year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 11:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986860
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-LQ671-5350
|Filename:
|DOD_111386236
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon milestone: 10,000 flight hours and counting, by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
