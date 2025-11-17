F-16 Fighting Falcon milestone: 10,000 flight hours and counting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 114th Fighter Wing commemorates F-16 tail 452 crossing 10,000 flight hours at Joe Foss Field, featuring Col. Brandon Eskam, commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, and Staff Sgt. Mason Mathieu, dedicated crew chief with the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Oct. 17, 2025. The piece highlights maintainer and pilot trust, disciplined standards, and the teamwork that keeps aircraft mission ready year after year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)