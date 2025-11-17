Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard and Panama Security Services Conduct Cutter Passing Training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    11.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    The Servicio Nacional de Aeronaval of Panama worked with the U.S. Coast Guard in an undocking and navigation exercise off the coast of Panama City, Panamá, Nov. 13, 2025. The Coast Guard’s long-standing cooperation with Panamanian security institutions is a small part of broader ongoing cooperative security efforts between the U.S. and partners in Central America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 11:07
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard and Panama Security Services Conduct Cutter Passing Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    joint operations
    Us Embassy Panama
    USCGC James
    Panama
    Interoperability

