U.S. Coast Guard and Panama Security Services Conduct Cutter Passing Training

The Servicio Nacional de Aeronaval of Panama worked with the U.S. Coast Guard in an undocking and navigation exercise off the coast of Panama City, Panamá, Nov. 13, 2025. The Coast Guard’s long-standing cooperation with Panamanian security institutions is a small part of broader ongoing cooperative security efforts between the U.S. and partners in Central America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)