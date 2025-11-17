Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC3 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Movie

    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) hosted leaders and representatives attending the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference for an immersive, cinematic look inside the nation’s premier cyber defense and digital forensics capabilities. This feature-style video highlights DC3’s mission areas, advanced laboratories, and the collaborative efforts that strengthen partnerships across federal, state, local, and international law enforcement communities.

    Through a dynamic blend of interviews, operations footage, and behind-the-scenes visuals, viewers are taken inside the Cyber Forensics Laboratory (CFL), the DoD Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP), the Cyber Training Academy (CTA), and the Defense Cyber Intelligence and Security Enterprise (DCISE). The video showcases DC3’s role in protecting the Department of Defense information network, supporting criminal investigations, and empowering partners with cutting-edge cyber expertise.
    This production captures the shared commitment of DC3 and IACP to advance public safety, innovation, and readiness in the evolving digital landscape.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986856
    VIRIN: 250801-O-FX149-4745
    Filename: DOD_111386143
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US

