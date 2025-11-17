DC3 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Movie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) hosted leaders and representatives attending the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference for an immersive, cinematic look inside the nation’s premier cyber defense and digital forensics capabilities. This feature-style video highlights DC3’s mission areas, advanced laboratories, and the collaborative efforts that strengthen partnerships across federal, state, local, and international law enforcement communities.



Through a dynamic blend of interviews, operations footage, and behind-the-scenes visuals, viewers are taken inside the Cyber Forensics Laboratory (CFL), the DoD Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP), the Cyber Training Academy (CTA), and the Defense Cyber Intelligence and Security Enterprise (DCISE). The video showcases DC3’s role in protecting the Department of Defense information network, supporting criminal investigations, and empowering partners with cutting-edge cyber expertise.

This production captures the shared commitment of DC3 and IACP to advance public safety, innovation, and readiness in the evolving digital landscape.