    SECNAV attends USS Pierre (LCS-38) commissioning ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan attends the commissioning ceremony for USS Pierre (LCS-38) in Panama City, Florida, November 15. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 10:22
    Location: US

    lcs
    secnav

