Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan attends the commissioning ceremony for USS Pierre (LCS-38) in Panama City, Florida, November 15. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 10:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986838
|VIRIN:
|251115-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111385859
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV attends USS Pierre (LCS-38) commissioning (short form), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.