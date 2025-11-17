Florence American Cemetery host Veteran's Day Ceremony Clean Copy

The Florence American Cemetery and Memorial hosted a Veteran's Day ceremony commemorating over 4000 World War Two American Soldiers buried at the site located near Florence, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2025. The cemetery was dedicated in 1960 and covers 70 Acres, and is one of the two American cemeteries located in Italy, The ceremony featured Italian and U.S. dignitaries along with living family members of the buried Soldiers, who came to pay their respects and honor the sacrifices the Soldiers made. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
11.10.2025
11.18.2025
Package
|Location:
FLORENCE, IT
