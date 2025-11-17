Florence American Cemetery host Veteran's Day Ceremony Clean Copy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Florence American Cemetery and Memorial hosted a Veteran's Day ceremony commemorating over 4000 World War Two American Soldiers buried at the site located near Florence, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2025. The cemetery was dedicated in 1960 and covers 70 Acres, and is one of the two American cemeteries located in Italy, The ceremony featured Italian and U.S. dignitaries along with living family members of the buried Soldiers, who came to pay their respects and honor the sacrifices the Soldiers made. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)