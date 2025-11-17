Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines deployed to the Baltic Sea hone demolition capabilities

    FINLAND

    11.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, execute a demolition range during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Syndalen, Finland, Nov. 10, 2025. CLB-6 conducted a demolition range to improve the battalion’s ability to clear obstacles and familiarize Marines with different types of explosive charges. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 07:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986788
    VIRIN: 251110-M-RU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_111385444
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FI

    TAGS

    demolition
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    USMCNews
    smoke
    FW25
    Freezing Winds 25

