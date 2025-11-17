U.S. Marines deployed to the Baltic Sea hone demolition capabilities

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, execute a demolition range during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Syndalen, Finland, Nov. 10, 2025. CLB-6 conducted a demolition range to improve the battalion’s ability to clear obstacles and familiarize Marines with different types of explosive charges. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
