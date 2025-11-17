75th Ranger Regiment Executes Night Air Assault with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and the Rangers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Special Operations Command execute a night air assault operation during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 26-01 at Kahuku Training Area, Oahu, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2025. The United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) will conduct JPMRC Rotation 26-01 from Nov. 3-17, 2025, in and around the Hawaiian island chain. This exercise is designed to validate the combat readiness of the 3rd Mobile Brigade (3MBDE), 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), and the 125th Division Signal Battalion in a joint, multinational, multi-domain training environment. JPMRC 26-01 will integrate U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)