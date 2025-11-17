Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin takes command of U.S. 7th Fleet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    251113-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 13, 2025) - U.S. 7th Fleet hosted a change of command ceremony where Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin relieved Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, the 55th commander of the world’s largest forward-deployed naval force, on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 01:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 986784
    VIRIN: 251113-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_111385285
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin takes command of U.S. 7th Fleet, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific Region
    japan
    change of command
    U.S. 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download