Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin takes command of U.S. 7th Fleet

251113-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 13, 2025) - U.S. 7th Fleet hosted a change of command ceremony where Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin relieved Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, the 55th commander of the world’s largest forward-deployed naval force, on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
