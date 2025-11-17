Staff Sgt Kristine Legate has some helpful safety tips to keep kids and other trick r' treaters safe this Halloween.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 23:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|986783
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-EU981-9644
|Filename:
|DOD_111385261
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Halloween Safety Tips in the Pacific Theater, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.