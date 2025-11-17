Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Halloween Safety Tips in the Pacific Theater

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Staff Sgt Kristine Legate has some helpful safety tips to keep kids and other trick r' treaters safe this Halloween.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986783
    VIRIN: 251022-F-EU981-9644
    Filename: DOD_111385261
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halloween Safety Tips in the Pacific Theater, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download