    CNO Daryl Caudle visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    11.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo, Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez and Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer

    AFN Yokosuka

    251118-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 18, 2025) - Admiral Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), visits the Ship Repair Center and speaks to Sailors during an all-hands call at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, November 18, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo.)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 986780
    VIRIN: 251118-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111385239
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    CFAY
    CNO
    japan

