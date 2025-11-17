Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEACAT 2025: Regional Partners Strengthen Maritime Security

    SINGAPORE

    09.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Twelve Indo-Pacific nations wrapped up SEACAT 2025, a multinational exercise focused on countering illicit maritime activity and improving real-time coordination at sea.

    From intelligence-sharing to simulated vessel tracking, SEACAT enhances partner readiness and builds a unified maritime security network across Southeast Asia.

    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986767
    VIRIN: 250919-N-YV347-3001
    Filename: DOD_111385037
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEACAT 2025: Regional Partners Strengthen Maritime Security, by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

