SEACAT 2025: Regional Partners Strengthen Maritime Security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986767" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Twelve Indo-Pacific nations wrapped up SEACAT 2025, a multinational exercise focused on countering illicit maritime activity and improving real-time coordination at sea.



From intelligence-sharing to simulated vessel tracking, SEACAT enhances partner readiness and builds a unified maritime security network across Southeast Asia.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.