SEACAT 2025: Regional Partners Strengthen Maritime Security

Twelve Indo-Pacific nations wrapped up SEACAT 2025, a multinational exercise focused on countering illicit maritime activity and improving real-time coordination at sea.
From intelligence-sharing to simulated vessel tracking, SEACAT enhances partner readiness and builds a unified maritime security network across Southeast Asia.
7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 21:10
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|986767
VIRIN:
|250919-N-YV347-3001
Filename:
|DOD_111385037
Length:
|00:01:57
Location:
|SG
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
