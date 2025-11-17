Theater Gateway Video #3: Useful Apps in Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



South Korea is at the top when it comes to mobile phone service, connectivity speed and capability. Soldiers and family members on assignment to Korea can simply bring their phones with them and switch carriers while here if needed. Here's a couple apps that will help you on post. Additionally, off post, Korea has several apps to help you navigate this bustling country. Just ask when you get here. (Produced by Sgt. Jason Palacios, Sgt. Noh Gyeong Hong, and Spc. Yarborough)