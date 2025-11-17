Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theater Gateway Video #3: Useful Apps in Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noh Gyeong Hong 

    8th Army

    South Korea is at the top when it comes to mobile phone service, connectivity speed and capability. Soldiers and family members on assignment to Korea can simply bring their phones with them and switch carriers while here if needed. Here's a couple apps that will help you on post. Additionally, off post, Korea has several apps to help you navigate this bustling country. Just ask when you get here. (Produced by Sgt. Jason Palacios, Sgt. Noh Gyeong Hong, and Spc. Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986763
    VIRIN: 251112-A-PO928-1443
    Filename: DOD_111385009
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Eighth Army

