South Korea is at the top when it comes to mobile phone service, connectivity speed and capability. Soldiers and family members on assignment to Korea can simply bring their phones with them and switch carriers while here if needed. Here's a couple apps that will help you on post. Additionally, off post, Korea has several apps to help you navigate this bustling country. Just ask when you get here. (Produced by Sgt. Jason Palacios, Sgt. Noh Gyeong Hong, and Spc. Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 21:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|986763
|VIRIN:
|251112-A-PO928-1443
|Filename:
|DOD_111385009
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Theater Gateway Video #3: Useful Apps in Korea, by CPL Noh Gyeong Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
