    75th Ranger Regiment Building Breech

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Lilly Ekberg 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Rangers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Special Operations Command execute a night air assault operation during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Rotation 26-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2025. The United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) will conduct JPMRC Rotation 26-01 from Nov. 3-17, 2025, in and around the Hawaiian island chain. This exercise is designed to validate the combat readiness of the 3rd Mobile Brigade (3MBDE), 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), and the 125th Division Signal Battalion in a joint, multinational, multi-domain training environment. JPMRC 26-01 will integrate U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 22:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986762
    VIRIN: 251104-A-AH361-1055
    Filename: DOD_111384993
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Ranger Regiment Building Breech, by SPC Lilly Ekberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rangers
    US Army
    JPMRC2601

