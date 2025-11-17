U.S. 7th Fleet Hosts Change of Command

251113-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan - Vice Adm. Patrick J. Hannifin relieved Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher, becoming the 55th commander of the world’s largest forward-deployed naval force, during a change of command ceremony Nov. 13 at the Fleet Theater on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|11.12.2025
|11.17.2025 20:25
|B-Roll
|986761
|251113-N-CM740-1001
|DOD_111384980
|00:02:22
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
