Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Airman to Sensei

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    11.01.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Hutchinson, Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Isaacs, Cpl. Audrey Martinez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly Meyer and Tech. Sgt. Lynette Rolen

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. (Ret.) Mason Bergeron shares the story of how he joined the Air Force and immersed himself in Okinawan karate culture while stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 19:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986760
    VIRIN: 251118-F-LC086-1001
    Filename: DOD_111384883
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Airman to Sensei, by MSgt Michael Hutchinson, PO1 Jason Isaacs, Cpl Audrey Martinez, PO2 Kelly Meyer and TSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    karate
    Okinawa
    japan
    18th Wing
    culture
    Kadena Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download