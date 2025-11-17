U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. (Ret.) Mason Bergeron shares the story of how he joined the Air Force and immersed himself in Okinawan karate culture while stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 19:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986760
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-LC086-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111384883
|Length:
|00:06:34
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From Airman to Sensei, by MSgt Michael Hutchinson, PO1 Jason Isaacs, Cpl Audrey Martinez, PO2 Kelly Meyer and TSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
