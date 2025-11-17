Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NextLevelPodcastEpisode_5

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Eckelbecker and Aaron Lebsack

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    "What if you could control matter at its most fundamental level? That’s exactly what we’re exploring on the fifth episode of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s Next Level Podcast . Hosted by electrical engineer Dr. Jim Adleman, we're speaking with Navy scientist Dr. Carlos Torres about manipulating single atomic layers and engineering quantum materials with mind-blowing properties. We’ll discuss topics such as creating an augmented warfighter with heads-up display capabilities that no longer require a heavy headset. We’re uncovering applications ranging from advanced electronics to revolutionary sensors, and beyond. Get ready to be amazed.

    Carlos started as a New Professional (NP) at NIWC Pacific, where hires embark on a two-year path to explore, invent and find their place in the world of naval information warfare. But once an NP, always an NP. Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become an NP at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program ."

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 18:04
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Science & Technology
    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

