Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Force Reserve and Marine Forces South 250th Birthday Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and distinguished guests gather to celebrate the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Nov. 1, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986745
    VIRIN: 251101-M-NH922-2001
    Filename: DOD_111384317
    Length: 00:30:04
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Force Reserve and Marine Forces South 250th Birthday Ceremony, by LCpl Allan Rodriguez-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MFR, Marines, birthday, USMC 250th, MFS, Command, speech, Guest of Honor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download