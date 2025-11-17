Marine Force Reserve and Marine Forces South 250th Birthday Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors and distinguished guests gather to celebrate the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Nov. 1, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)