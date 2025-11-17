Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Attack Wing unfurls new maintenance units' guidons

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, addresses the newly activated 25th Aircraft Communication Maintenance Squadron, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 25th Maintenance Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 1, 2025. The maintenance squadrons, previously under the 432nd Wing, furled their old guidons and unfurled the new, as the 25 ATKW wing becomes the first in Air Combat Command to stand up with the A-staff structure, accelerating the commander's decision cycle, optimizing mission execution, and aligning with Joint and Air Force command structures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 986743
    VIRIN: 251001-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111384273
    Length: 00:07:38
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Attack Wing unfurls new maintenance units' guidons, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Creech
    Titans
    re-designation ceremony
    guidon
    25th Attack Wing
    25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

