25th Attack Wing unfurls new maintenance units' guidons

U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, addresses the newly activated 25th Aircraft Communication Maintenance Squadron, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 25th Maintenance Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 1, 2025. The maintenance squadrons, previously under the 432nd Wing, furled their old guidons and unfurled the new, as the 25 ATKW wing becomes the first in Air Combat Command to stand up with the A-staff structure, accelerating the commander's decision cycle, optimizing mission execution, and aligning with Joint and Air Force command structures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)