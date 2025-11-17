U.S. Airmen conduct operations as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 24-26, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986741
|VIRIN:
|251026-F-JY895-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111384264
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Global Thunder 26, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.