    Exercise Global Thunder 26

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Airmen conduct operations as part of Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 24-26, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986741
    VIRIN: 251026-F-JY895-1006
    Filename: DOD_111384264
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    B-2
    stratcom
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Global Thunder

