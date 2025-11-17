The Arctic Spark Innovation lab’s mission is to review innovation initiatives at the appropriate level to determine the merit and viability of action plans. The intent is to create an environment which helps identify a problem set and foster an area to create, prototype, and experiment with hardware or software solutions, collaborate research with academic institutes, and provide academic or practical opportunities for individual or organizational learning. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
This work, Arctic Spark Innovation Lab, by A1C Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
