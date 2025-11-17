Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Spark Innovation Lab

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The Arctic Spark Innovation lab’s mission is to review innovation initiatives at the appropriate level to determine the merit and viability of action plans. The intent is to create an environment which helps identify a problem set and foster an area to create, prototype, and experiment with hardware or software solutions, collaborate research with academic institutes, and provide academic or practical opportunities for individual or organizational learning. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    JBER
    Arctic Spark Lab
    Alaska

