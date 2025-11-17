Fall at Arlington National Cemetery 2025 B-Roll Package

Timestamps:
00:00 - 00:25 | Section 34
00:26 - 01:04 | Section 6
01:05 - 01:15 | Section 7
01:16 - 01:24 | Section 7A
01:25 - 01:38 | Section 9
01:39 - 01:50 | Section 7/McClellan Drive
01:51 - 01:58 | Roosevelt Drive facing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
01:59 - 02:20 | Section 35
02:21 - 02:34 | Section 22/Spanish American War Memorial Cannons
02:35 - 02:48 | Section 21 (Nurses Memorial)
02:49 - 03:30 | Memorial Amphitheater Surroundings
03:31 - 04:21 | Section 1
04:22 - 04:31 | Farragut Drive
04:32 - 04:51 | Section 55
04:52 - 05:26 | Section 59 and Eisenhower Drive
05:27 - 05:31 | Section 60
05:32 - 06:10 | Section 64
06:11 - 06:35 | Columbarium Court 3
06:36 - 07:11 | Columbarium Middle Court/Plaza Near Court 3
07:12 - 08:13 | Section 64
08:14 - 08:27 | Columbarium Courts in Millennium Expansion Court 10/11 from above
08:28 - 08:51 | Section 13
