Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fall at Arlington National Cemetery 2025 B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Timestamps:

    00:00 - 00:25 | Section 34
    00:26 - 01:04 | Section 6
    01:05 - 01:15 | Section 7
    01:16 - 01:24 | Section 7A
    01:25 - 01:38 | Section 9
    01:39 - 01:50 | Section 7/McClellan Drive
    01:51 - 01:58 | Roosevelt Drive facing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    01:59 - 02:20 | Section 35
    02:21 - 02:34 | Section 22/Spanish American War Memorial Cannons
    02:35 - 02:48 | Section 21 (Nurses Memorial)
    02:49 - 03:30 | Memorial Amphitheater Surroundings
    03:31 - 04:21 | Section 1
    04:22 - 04:31 | Farragut Drive
    04:32 - 04:51 | Section 55
    04:52 - 05:26 | Section 59 and Eisenhower Drive
    05:27 - 05:31 | Section 60
    05:32 - 06:10 | Section 64
    06:11 - 06:35 | Columbarium Court 3
    06:36 - 07:11 | Columbarium Middle Court/Plaza Near Court 3
    07:12 - 08:13 | Section 64
    08:14 - 08:27 | Columbarium Courts in Millennium Expansion Court 10/11 from above
    08:28 - 08:51 | Section 13

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986724
    VIRIN: 251027-A-YL265-5662
    Filename: DOD_111384039
    Length: 00:08:51
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall at Arlington National Cemetery 2025 B-Roll Package, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download