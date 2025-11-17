Caring for the land after the fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After destructive wildfires tear through the Boise National Forest, timber recovery helps ensure public safety while restoring the landscape, offsetting costs and supporting local jobs. See how this critical work is carried out with specialized machinery built for he task.



(USDA Forest Service video by Michael McCool)