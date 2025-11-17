Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caring for the land after the fire

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Crystal Young 

    USDA Forest Service   

    After destructive wildfires tear through the Boise National Forest, timber recovery helps ensure public safety while restoring the landscape, offsetting costs and supporting local jobs. See how this critical work is carried out with specialized machinery built for he task.

    (USDA Forest Service video by Michael McCool)

    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 14:30
    Location: US

    Boise National Forest

