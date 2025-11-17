Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Dalton K. Rezac honored in dignified transfer Nov. 16

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class Dalton K. Rezac of Somerville, Ala., Nov. 16, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Rezac was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company Task Force Sinai, U.S. Central Command, Egypt. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986697
    VIRIN: 251116-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_111383700
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sgt. 1st Class Dalton K. Rezac honored in dignified transfer Nov. 16, by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

