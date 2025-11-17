U.S. Coast Guard Port Clinton RQ-20 Drone Class

U.S. Coast Guard personnel receive flight training during a field exercise during the Puma RQ-20 class at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025. Students of the course learned how to operate the Puma to assist with Coast Guard missions using the unmanned aircraft system features including a gimbaled optical/infrared camera, navigation systems and its ability to operate in both land and maritime operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)
