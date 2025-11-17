Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Port Clinton RQ-20 Drone Class

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel receive flight training during a field exercise during the Puma RQ-20 class at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025. Students of the course learned how to operate the Puma to assist with Coast Guard missions using the unmanned aircraft system features including a gimbaled optical/infrared camera, navigation systems and its ability to operate in both land and maritime operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986694
    VIRIN: 251117-G-GB631-1001
    Filename: DOD_111383527
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

