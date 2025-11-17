U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit Medevac on Lake Huron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew performs an air rescue for a crew member aboard the laker freighter, American Courage, near Harbor Beach, Michigan, on Lake Huron, Nov. 14, 2025. The crew arrived on scene, preformed the medevac then transferred the individual to local emergency services for a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)