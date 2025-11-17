U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit Medevac on Lake Huron

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew performs an air rescue for a crew member aboard the laker freighter, American Courage, near Harbor Beach, Michigan, on Lake Huron, Nov. 14, 2025. The crew arrived on scene, preformed the medevac then transferred the individual to local emergency services for a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
