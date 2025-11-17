Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit Medevac on Lake Huron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew performs an air rescue for a crew member aboard the laker freighter, American Courage, near Harbor Beach, Michigan, on Lake Huron, Nov. 14, 2025. The crew arrived on scene, preformed the medevac then transferred the individual to local emergency services for a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986689
    VIRIN: 251117-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_111383420
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download