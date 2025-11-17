Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Night Out 2025

    ITALY

    10.14.2025

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 14, 2025) Naval Air Station Sigonella celebrates National Night Out 2025, Oct. 14. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986657
    VIRIN: 251015-N-SH175-1001
    Filename: DOD_111383026
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Night Out 2025, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN, NASSIG, Video, National Night Out

