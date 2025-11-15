Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Speed Trap - PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Speed trap PSA reminding U.S. Personnel to obey German speed signs.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 07:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986645
    VIRIN: 251007-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_111382762
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Speed Trap - PSA, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSA
    traffic laws
    AFN Europe
    Germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download