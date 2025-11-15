Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d TSB 24-hour vigil honors Veterans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    11.06.2025

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade hosted a Veterans Day Vigil Watch, November 6, 2025, at Veterans Park, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Volunteers from nine units participated, including 78 service members, 19 JROTC cadets, five veterans, one German soldier, and 12 supervisors. Each volunteer wore dress uniforms and stood guard at the memorial in pairs for 30-minute shifts, providing a total of 24 hours of coverage. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 06:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986644
    VIRIN: 251114-A-FX425-2001
    Filename: DOD_111382706
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB 24-hour vigil honors Veterans, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2SIGBDE
    Stronger Together
    Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download