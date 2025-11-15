2d TSB 24-hour vigil honors Veterans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2d Theater Signal Brigade hosted a Veterans Day Vigil Watch, November 6, 2025, at Veterans Park, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Volunteers from nine units participated, including 78 service members, 19 JROTC cadets, five veterans, one German soldier, and 12 supervisors. Each volunteer wore dress uniforms and stood guard at the memorial in pairs for 30-minute shifts, providing a total of 24 hours of coverage. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)