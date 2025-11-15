The 2d Theater Signal Brigade hosted a Veterans Day Vigil Watch, November 6, 2025, at Veterans Park, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Volunteers from nine units participated, including 78 service members, 19 JROTC cadets, five veterans, one German soldier, and 12 supervisors. Each volunteer wore dress uniforms and stood guard at the memorial in pairs for 30-minute shifts, providing a total of 24 hours of coverage. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music courtesy of www.fesliyanstudios.com)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 06:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986644
|VIRIN:
|251114-A-FX425-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111382706
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d TSB 24-hour vigil honors Veterans, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
