    41st FAB Army Navy 2025 Submission

    GERMANY

    11.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    41st FAB Army Navy 2025 Submission.

    Voice of: Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, Medal of Honor Recipient

    Music by: Jordan Garner from Pixabay (Copyright free)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 05:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986641
    VIRIN: 251110-A-FV695-9401
    Filename: DOD_111382681
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB Army Navy 2025 Submission, by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

