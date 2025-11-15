Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S.T.A.R. Augmentee Program Spot (720p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Security Forces Squadron, trained Selectively Trained and Ready augmentees, Oct. 22, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The S.T.A.R. Augmentee Program brings together Airmen from across the 86th Airlift Wing to serve as force multipliers in support of the 86th SFS mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 05:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986639
    VIRIN: 251021-F-QO967-1198
    Filename: DOD_111382665
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    86th Security Forces Squadron
    Selectively Trained and Ready

