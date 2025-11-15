S.T.A.R. Augmentee Program Spot (720p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986639" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Security Forces Squadron, trained Selectively Trained and Ready augmentees, Oct. 22, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The S.T.A.R. Augmentee Program brings together Airmen from across the 86th Airlift Wing to serve as force multipliers in support of the 86th SFS mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)