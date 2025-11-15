Yokota Air Base's 374th Force Support Squadron hosts a day trip to Niiharu Village on October 18, 2025. The trip was organized by Yokota Air Base's Arts and Crafts center and offered various crafting activities for participants during the day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 00:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986604
|VIRIN:
|251018-F-BU960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111382235
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GUNMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Niiharu Village FSS Trip, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.