Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fitness Standards

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    A video showcasing the Navy’s new fitness standards. (U.S. Navy Video by MC2 Nicholas Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 21:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986601
    VIRIN: 251007-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111382224
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness Standards, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download