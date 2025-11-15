U.S. Air Force SSgt James Kennedy explains the meaning of different characters on Japanese vehicle license plates on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on October 16, 2025. The video is the first in a series discussing the many characteristics unique to Japanese license plates.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 00:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986600
|VIRIN:
|251016-F-IY786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111382209
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese License Plate Characters Explained, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.