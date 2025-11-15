Japanese License Plate Characters Explained

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force SSgt James Kennedy explains the meaning of different characters on Japanese vehicle license plates on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on October 16, 2025. The video is the first in a series discussing the many characteristics unique to Japanese license plates.