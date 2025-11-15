Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese License Plate Characters Explained

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Air Force SSgt James Kennedy explains the meaning of different characters on Japanese vehicle license plates on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on October 16, 2025. The video is the first in a series discussing the many characteristics unique to Japanese license plates.

    Location: TOKYO, JP

    TAGS

    AFN Tokyo
    japan
    Yokota
    Tokyo
    vehicle license plates
    Japanese Characters

