U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing's innovation lab "Wolf Works," highlight a newly developed rounds counter for the F-16 Fighting Falcon cannon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 3D-modeled counter allows F-16 crews to track ammunition before firing, a required capability to verify the Aircraft's combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 21:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|986599
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-RL243-8637
|Filename:
|DOD_111382208
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Airmen Develop 3D Printed F-16 Fighting Falcon Rounds Counter, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.