    Kunsan Airmen Develop 3D Printed F-16 Fighting Falcon Rounds Counter

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing's innovation lab "Wolf Works," highlight a newly developed rounds counter for the F-16 Fighting Falcon cannon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 3D-modeled counter allows F-16 crews to track ammunition before firing, a required capability to verify the Aircraft's combat readiness.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 21:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986599
    VIRIN: 251117-F-RL243-8637
    Filename: DOD_111382208
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Airmen Develop 3D Printed F-16 Fighting Falcon Rounds Counter, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

