B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 15th MEU, 1st MAW Support Foreign Disaster Relief Operations from Clark Air Base, Philippines

Armed Forces of the Philippines service members and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to load and transport over 8,000 palletized family food packs to the Catanduanes region during foreign disaster relief operations at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)