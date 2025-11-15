Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 15th MEU, 1st MAW Support Foreign Disaster Relief Operations from Clark Air Base, Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Armed Forces of the Philippines service members and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to load and transport over 8,000 palletized family food packs to the Catanduanes region during foreign disaster relief operations at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986580
    VIRIN: 251114-M-EJ587-2001
    PIN: 002001
    Filename: DOD_111381514
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 15th MEU, 1st MAW Support Foreign Disaster Relief Operations from Clark Air Base, Philippines, by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    1MAW
    Marines
    Philippines
    15th MEU
    TyphoonUwan

